Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $641.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.60 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.