Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $34.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

