Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

