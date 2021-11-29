Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

