Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $283.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.38 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

