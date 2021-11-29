Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £36,972.80 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) insider Alan Giddins bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £36,972.80 ($48,305.20).

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,676 ($21.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922 ($25.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,802.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.42.

Several analysts have commented on HILS shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

