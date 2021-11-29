Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.83

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 317542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.