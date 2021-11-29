Helios Underwriting’s (HUW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON HUW opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting has a twelve month low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £116.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.73.

In other news, insider Tom Libassi acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($365,821.79). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 347,000 shares of company stock worth $53,150,000.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

