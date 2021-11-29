HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 579,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,425. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

