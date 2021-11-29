Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,229 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

