HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after acquiring an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after acquiring an additional 710,771 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

