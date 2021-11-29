HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
HeadHunter Group stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23.
About HeadHunter Group
HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
