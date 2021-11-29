Head-To-Head Review: Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) & Its Peers

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS: PGXPF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pelangio Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pelangio Exploration and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration Competitors 691 2356 2732 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Pelangio Exploration’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pelangio Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -262.00% -157.58% Pelangio Exploration Competitors -2,152.12% 6.77% -0.01%

Volatility & Risk

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration’s rivals have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A -$1.34 million -2.10 Pelangio Exploration Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -13.33

Pelangio Exploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pelangio Exploration rivals beat Pelangio Exploration on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

