Head-To-Head Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96% CompuMed 11.11% 26.48% 15.64%

Akerna has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.75 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -1.87 CompuMed $5.27 million 2.20 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 181.91%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akerna beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

