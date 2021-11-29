Head-To-Head Contrast: ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO) & Its Competitors

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS: ZIVO) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ZIVO Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 -$9.11 million -1.82 ZIVO Bioscience Competitors $8.66 billion $1.03 billion 20.99

ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience Competitors 378 1269 1297 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 25.87%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% ZIVO Bioscience Competitors -1.42% 4.60% 1.53%

Risk & Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIVO Bioscience competitors beat ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.