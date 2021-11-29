Havy Market Cap Reaches $39,393.16 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Havy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Havy has a total market cap of $39,393.16 and $1,164.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Havy has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00053808 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 141.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Havy is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars.

