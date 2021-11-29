Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

