Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

