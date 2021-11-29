Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post $24.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $29.86 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $86.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $93.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $134.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 477,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

