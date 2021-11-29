Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

