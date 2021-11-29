HackenAI (HAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.50 or 0.07546549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.85 or 0.98476404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

