Gulden Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,552.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $18,552.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.31 or 0.00354115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,200,058 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

