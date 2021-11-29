Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.86

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 12178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
Several research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.45.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
