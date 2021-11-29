Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
