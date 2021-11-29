Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

