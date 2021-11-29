Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

