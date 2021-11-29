Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,992 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.22 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

