Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $69.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.