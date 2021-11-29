Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $90.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

