Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €27.30 ($31.02) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.87 ($28.26).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.18 ($24.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.66. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

