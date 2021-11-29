GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GRCLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. GrainCorp has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.17.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.