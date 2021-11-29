Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $543.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.77 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

