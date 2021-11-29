Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,919 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 89,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 228,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 228,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.