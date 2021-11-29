Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 54,213 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Travel + Leisure worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.