Gradient Investments LLC Has $55.63 Million Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.76% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $55,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $29.16 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

