Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $215.12 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day moving average is $225.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

