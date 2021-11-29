Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 316,204 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 93,829.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,204 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

