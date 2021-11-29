Governor DAO Price Tops $1.84 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003218 BTC on exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $33,140.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00062858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00095807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.01 or 0.07524239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.11 or 1.00117029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,866 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

