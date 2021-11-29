Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.01 on Monday, reaching 0.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.28. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.75.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.