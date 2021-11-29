Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,159 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NAPA stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.