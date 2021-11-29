Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 19,728 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

