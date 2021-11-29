Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $552,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

IYC stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33.

