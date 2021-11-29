Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of IDT worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDT by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.20.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

