Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of York Water worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YORW. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 3.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of York Water by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $608.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.37.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

