Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 4th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $44,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $92.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

