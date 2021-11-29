GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 4.5%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 33,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,342,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

