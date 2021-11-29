GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.03.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company.

GlobalFoundries stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.54. 3,814,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

