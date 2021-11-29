Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $429.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

