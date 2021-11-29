Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUCK. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $7,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $696,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.75 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

