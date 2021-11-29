Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,747 Shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of EuroDry worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39. EuroDry Ltd. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry Ltd. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

