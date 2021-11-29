Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

