Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Frequency Electronics worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -142.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

